The long-awaited opening of the first 24/7 emergency medical facility in Fountain Hills is announced with doors opening Monday, April 5, 2021.
The center will open its doors to the public for tours beginning Thursday, March 25, through April 1, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., weekend excluded. The tours will be conducted in groups of no more than five at a time.
The Fountain Hills Medical Center is designed to meet the emergency and primary care needs of Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, Fort McDowell and surrounding areas, providing “outstanding patient care to the community,” according to the announcement. The emergency department and medical clinic are located at 9700 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
“We are thrilled to finally bring world class 24/7 emergency and outpatient medical care services to Fountain Hills,” said Dr. Meka Ezeume, president of Fountain Hills Medical Center. “We look forward to taking care of people in our beautiful new facility. We are also very proud to have hired a phenomenal group of medical professionals and staff, many from the Fountain Hills community.”
The full-service freestanding Emergency Department will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The ER will be staffed by board certified physicians and ER-trained nurses, with the goal being to see patients promptly and efficiently.
The Emergency Department will be able to treat a wide range of emergencies ranging from the flu, fractures, pneumonia, strokes and heart attacks. The Medical Center will also offer up to 24 hours of observation services, 24-hour access to state-of-the-art diagnostic testing including CT, X-ray, ultrasound and echocardiogram capabilities, as well as medication services, laboratory and telehealth services.
“We want to quickly assess the level of care needed for each patient, start diagnostic treatments, order medications and begin life-saving interventions, as needed. We feel very confident that each patient will receive exemplary care in a timely manner,” said Dr. Scott Schleifer, the Emergency Room medical director of Fountain Hills Medical Center.
The Medical Center will accept new patients and will treat both adults and children. All insurance carriers will be accepted. The Emergency Department will honor all in-network benefits for emergency and observation services and will accept self-pay patients.
The Primary Care/Walk-in Clinic will begin seeing patients shortly after, and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.