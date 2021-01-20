Officials are looking at an opening the third week in February for the new Fountain Hills Medical Center and, when the doors first open, the facility will have its certification for emergency room services, observation beds for keeping patients up to 24 hours and the walk-in primary care clinic and pharmacy will also open.
Dr. Meka Ezeume and Dr. Sandeep Yarlagadda are partners in the ownership of what they are describing as a “mom and pop community hospital.” Both have extensive experience in working in communities the size of Fountain Hills and say they did a lot of research before deciding to bring their hospital concept here.
“This is our first solo development from the ground up,” Ezeume said.
Previously, they had worked with physicians’ groups when they began looking for a place to bring their practice.
“We want to take care of people in the community,” Ezeume said. “This is both a business venture and a personal mission.”
Trying to build a hospital during a downturn in the economy that was brought on by a pandemic has presented significant challenges for the doctors.
“In doing our due-diligence, we talked to a lot of people who feel there is really a need here,” Yarlagadda said. “Everyone we talked to recognized a need here and we received overwhelming support, that has helped push us through the challenges.”
They say the response from those seeking to come on board as part of the new hospital venture has also been incredibly good. They are also finding a solid workforce from among local residents, including doctors.
“We are looking strongly at applications from Fountain Hills, we are finding they are versatile and skilled,” Ezeume said. “We have more interest than we have jobs for.”
When it opens, the hospital will have a staff of 50 to 60 physicians and nurses, as well as part-time positions.
The 24/7 emergency room is a hallmark of the new medical center. It will provide Fountain Hills and surrounding areas with a new option for emergency care. It will be staffed with an emergency medical team of physicians, RN’s and paramedics.
The hospital will also offer additional services including state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and laboratory services. Rapid evaluation of every ER patient ensures that the hospital can quickly determine the level of care needed, start diagnostic treatments, order medications and begin life-saving interventions.
There will be 24-hour access for CT, X-ray, ultrasound and echocardiogram. Pharmacy and laboratory services will also be around the clock.
The medical center will be equipped to handle a range of emergencies including flu, fractures, pneumonia, strokes and heart attacks. The facility plans a transport system for emergency transfers to other Valley hospitals to provide additional care.
“Emergencies can happen anytime of the day or night,” Yarlagadda said. “In many such cases, starting the initial treatment as soon as possible is of utmost importance.
“Having a hospital right here in Fountain Hills will shorten the time to start treatment.”
The medical center that opens in February is just the first step in creating a broader facility for medical services in the community. A second phase for the hospital is planned with construction to begin a year or so off.
The second phase will provide for expanded surgical facilities to include general surgery, orthopedic surgery, special procedures, cardiac intervention and procedures, endoscopy, hematology/oncology and neurological services.