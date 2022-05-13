Marissa Dailey’s workspace is not what you would typically expect a library manager’s office to look like.
There is newspaper on the ground where an art project was clearly taking place. Two large paper-mache spheres fill her office; one as big as a beach ball obstructs the entrance of the room, another sitting near her computer keyboard.
“I am creating a large octopus to suspend from the ceiling in the children’s area,” Dailey said. “When an item is checked out for Summer Reading, we’ll add a paper ring to its tentacles. The hope is that it’s tentacles will grow extremely long and take over the whole children’s area.”
If this does not scream “dedication,” it is hard to tell what does. Dailey and her staff at Fountain Hills Library have “a very cool job” helping library-goers find what they are looking for. From tracking down obscure and bestselling novels to offering free passes to museums or providing free at-home COVID tests, the Fountain Hills Library has several new developments that the Maricopa County Library District (MCLD) has undertaken to serve the community.
Earning her master’s degree in Library and Information Science at University of Arizona, Dailey exudes energy not stereotypical of Hollywood’s shushing librarian who scolds any child who dares to speak louder than a whisper. Behind the mask, Dailey is overjoyed to share about the new Cultural Passes that have gained in popularity in recent months.
“We’ve partnered with a 501(c)(3) Act 1, and basically you have access to all these different places for free with your library card,” Dailey said. “One pass is good for one week, and your receipt is your ticket to whichever destination you choose.”
Two free tickets are included to places like the Phoenix Art Museum, The Heard Museum and The Desert Botanical Garden, the latter of which is so popular the passes are flying off the shelves.
Cultural Passes to places outside of town like Sedona, Arcosanti and Tucson are also available to interested day-trippers. Dailey suggests calling ahead to ensure passes are available.
The library also provides free at-home COVID tests.
“We have been distributing them since October,” Dailey said, who recalls a time when it was difficult to keep them on the shelves. As demand for tests have slowed, regular distributions at the library are now available for anyone who needs a COVID test.
“The community was really grateful,” Dailey continued. “I can’t tell you how many times my staff was thanked.”
Digital magazines, language-learning apps, online tutoring and an extensive ancestry library can also be accessed through the library. One such resource is Gale Courses, which supports libraries as educational institutions by providing more than 360 six-week online programs taught by college instructors.
MCLDNow is a virtual, on-demand library for all ages, available 24/7 for library card holders. MCLDNow users can tune into “Miss Christies’ Story Time” or complete science crafts online.
Dailey makes sure to point out that library card holders to any of the 18 MCLD branches have access to these resources.
Fountain Hills Library also hosts a film club, yoga classes and a book club which is now in-person after going virtual during the pandemic. From New York Times Bestsellers to an assortment of fiction and nonfiction books, the library’s service team provides a selection of books for readers to enjoy.
“If you have nine other friends, 10 copies of the book along with a reading discussion are provided,” Dailey said.
A drop-in tech help session is also held every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for anyone needing assistance with their smartphones or navigating the web.
With more than 31,000 physical items, library-goers are bound to find their niche. According to a presentation that Dailey gave to the Fountain Hills Town Council, physical items at the library increased significantly since the start of the pandemic and have grown at a faster pace than digital items.
Recently, the library hosted the Arizona Science Center (ASC) for Family Astronomy Night. Children filled their science appetites with astronomy activities and used telescopes provided by ASC. This is just an example of the creative, educational offerings available.
“If somebody comes in and they’re unhappy, we have so many ways to remedy that,” Dailey said. “There’s no way to leave unhappy.”