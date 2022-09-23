A welcome reception for the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy class VI was held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Emerson Art Gallery. New class members were welcomed by FHLA leaders, alumni and the mayor in an evening of commendation and instruction.
From September through November, class VI students will be immersed in an eight-week course that details the town’s governmental processes, civic and community services, public safety and environmental management.
At graduation, participants will share a project based on what they’ve learned throughout the eight weeks. Past projects have included addressing wrong-way drivers on Palisades Blvd, creating a downtown arts district, effective public transportation services and more.
FHLA class VI consists of 15 emerging leaders, including Isabelle Clausen, N’Marie Crumbie, Mark W. Daniels II, Mary Edman, Brenda J Kalivianakis, Jill Leanne Keefe, Annette Mary, John Meis, Maryann O’Connor, Colleen Pameditis, Hannah Toth, Gina M Waldo, Misty Watkins, Rory Wilson and Geoffrey Yazzetta.
Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Operations, Tammy Bell, spoke to the class about the FHLA experience, appealing them to be fully engaged during their time in the academy. As an FHLA graduate, Bell looks back mindfully on her time learning valuable information about the town.
“Even after volunteering for so many years in Fountain Hills, there was still a lot I didn’t fully know or understand when it came to the behind-the-scenes leadership roles that make such a huge impact in our town,” Bell said. “It’s exciting to witness all of the ‘ah-ha’ moments as the participants travel from session to session and learn critical information about our town.
“More importantly, after the academy, it’s exciting to see the graduate’s eagerness to connect and serve within our Town. Their efforts and accomplishments continue to make positive impacts in our community.”
FHLA Founding member Dori Wittrig also spoke to class VI participants, welcoming them into an important milestone in their careers.
“We're so thrilled for you and for what you're about to experience over the next eight weeks,” Wittrig said. “We hope that you feel privileged to participate, but we also hope that you look to your involvement only as a jumping-off point for your future.”
Wittrig also stressed that the Academy is a “politics free zone” where alumni can participate in creative thinking to provide local solutions, without the fear of clashing over political biases.
Colleen Pameditis is one of 15 new FHLA members who is looking forward to understanding all the elements that make this town thrive.
“I am passionate about this town and I feel like joining the FHLA is crucial to how I can help contribute to the current and future successes both professionally and personally of Fountain Hills,” she said.
Pameditis is a six-year resident of Fountain Hills who works as a financial advisor at Edward Jones along with her husband, Michael. She has always been interested in the FHLA and finally found the flexibility to apply and participate.
“I am looking forward to really getting to peek behind the curtain at all of the aspects that knit together this town that I love so much.”
Larry Cole is the current chairperson of FHLA who served on the Town’s Public Safety Commission for two years and was a member of FHLA class III. He is eager to witness the impact of a new, well-informed class of future leaders.
“The knowledge one gains from the Academy gives a better understanding of how our town operates,” Cole said. “It also creates the awareness of the different committees where one can have an impact on our town's future.”
Cole has now served four roles with the FHLA, initially as a classmate, a board member, vice-chair and now the FHLA president. He has recently become a volunteer member of the Crisis Response Team.
“What I quickly learned during our 8-session term, was how extensive volunteerism is in our town,” Cole said. “Volunteers in Fountain Hills touch almost every aspect of this town, and proudly do so.”
Rory Wilson is a member of FHLA class VI who expects to graduate from Arizona State University in 2023 with degrees in public service and public policy and sociology.
“I currently serve on the Community Services Advisory Commission, so being able to be exposed to other aspects of government would help me to gain insight into their specific roles – some of which I’ve barely scratched the surface of,” Wilson said.
Wilson also interns part-time at a non-profit organization in Mesa that helps families experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and other crises find pathways to safe housing and stable employment.
“[FHLA] is an experience that few college students get to have while in school, and it will certainly add value to whatever I choose to do after graduation.”