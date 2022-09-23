Leadership.JPG

A welcome reception for the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy class VI was held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Emerson Art Gallery. New class members were welcomed by FHLA leaders, alumni and the mayor in an evening of commendation and instruction.

From September through November, class VI students will be immersed in an eight-week course that details the town’s governmental processes, civic and community services, public safety and environmental management.