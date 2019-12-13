The Town of Fountain Hills has unveiled its official “State Forty Eight” T-shirt design and announced that they will be available for purchase in time for the holidays.
The homegrown brand, State Forty Eight, has become a celebrated (and collected) line, from sports fans and outdoor explorers to those interested in showing community pride.
Founded in 2013, State Forty Eight was born out of a shared passion and appreciation for the state of Arizona. More than just an apparel line, State Forty Eight represents a lifestyle, according to owners, a sense of community and is an expression of pride.
“Fountain Hills is excited to be a part of the State Forty Eight movement,” said James Smith, economic development director. “These T-shirts put the town in the company of organizations like the Diamondbacks, Coyotes, Suns, Arizona Humane Society, Arians Family Foundation, Gila River Hotel and Casino, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, as well as several cities/towns including Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Peoria, among others.
“Launching our own Fountain Hills-branded State Forty Eight shirt will enable both our residents and those that just love the town to show pride in our state and our community.”
The Fountain Hills State Forty Eight shirts are available in both men’s and women’s adult sizes, and in black as well as charcoal gray. The shirts will be available, while supplies last, for $25 at Town Hall (customer service desk, second floor) during Monday through Thursday business hours, beginning on Dec. 9, 2019.