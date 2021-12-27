Arizona got a blast of winter weather for Christmas Eve and Fountain Hills was not left out.
While northern parts of the state got their dream of a white Christmas, lower elevations and the Valley received a “wet” Christmas.
The rain that began early on Dec. 24 left about two inches of rainfall in Fountain Hills. Rain gauges monitored by the Maricopa County Flood Control District showed 2.09 inches at Adero Canyon Trailhead (Cloudburst Wash) and along McDowell Mountain Road just north of town.
The Fountain Hills Fire Station #1 on Palisades Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains recorded 1.77 inches. Eight of the nine county monitoring sites in Fountain Hills received between one and three quarters and two inches of rainfall.
The Town of Fountain Hills reported 1.90 inches at Fountain Park, and a like amount was collected in the rain gauge outside The Times office on Laser Drive.
There was no rainfall recorded on Christmas Day. The weather forecast is calling for more rainfall throughout the week to New Year’s Day.