Business View Magazine is spotlighting Fountain Hills in an exclusive feature titled “All that is Arizona” as part of the magazine’s focus on Economic and Community Development in American Cities.
This in-depth profile describes the Town of Fountain Hills as a vibrant, growing desert community in the northeast portion of Phoenix’s Valley of the Sun.
“The Town is surrounded by gorgeous views of Four Peaks, the McDowell and Superstitions Mountains, but there is no doubt that the centerpiece of the community is what was once the world’s tallest, human-made fountain,” the article states. “The captivating water feature sits in the middle of a beautiful lake, surrounded by a huge park at the eastern end of the famous Avenue of the Fountains.
“Infrastructure projects to enhance the town are underway. The town is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fountain, and improvements are being planned to the Fountain’s infrastructure.
“Another attraction that brings the young and young-at-heart to Fountain Hills is the nearby We-Ko-Pa Casino – a new state-of-the art gaming, entertainment and dining complex that opened at the end of October to replace the Fort McDowell Casino,” the article continues. “The 244,000-square-foot facility has an expanded casino area with a garden court and new high-end dining options.
“Fresh air, good health and outdoor recreation are plentiful in the community, especially at Fountain Hills Desert Botanical Garden, where a wonderful half-mile trail weaves past exciting rock formations, desert plants, wildlife, as well as the P-Bar Ranch campsite. The Town of Fountain Hills has transformed into a bustling hub for businesses, residents, and visitors – truly something for everyone.”
The full article can be found at businessviewmagazine.com/fountain-hills-arizona-all-that-is-arizona.