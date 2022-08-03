Fountain Hills Forward, a political action committee, has filed its second quarter campaign finance report with the Town of Fountain Hills as of July 15.
It was also reported, however, that a complaint had been filed due to Fountain Hills Forward missing a July 23 financial reporting deadline for a pre-election report. That complaint was dismissed after the committee filed its report within a 15-day grace period.
The committee is chaired by Christina Schlum with Tim Schlum serving as treasurer.
The committee, formed in April, collected $25,000 in contributions during the reporting period that ended July 15. All that money came in the form of two contributions from Shea-Connelly Development of Scottsdale. The donations were $15,000 on April 20 and $10,000 on May 19.
Fountain Hills Forward directed all its contributions to Genesis Strategies LLC, a political consulting firm headed by Tim Schlum with the stated goal of supporting conservative Christian political candidates. No Fountain Hills candidates reported receiving any contributions from Genesis Strategies.
According to the finance report Genesis Strategies used the money for mailers ($9,385), polling ($2,417), phone calls ($1,800), door hangers ($839), door-to-door canvassing ($3,457) and street signs ($1,558).
The Times reached out to chair Christina Schlum with several additional questions but, as of this writing, has received no response.