As the seasons change and temperature drop to more tolerable levels, theFountain Hills Farmers Market (FHFM) returns to Avenue of the Fountains, opening Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continuing every Wednesday through April 12.

This year, Fountain Hills residents can expect to see 45 vendors at the FHFM, along with two notable vendors: Noble Bread, a Phoenix-based artisan bakery, and McClendon’s Select organic produce.