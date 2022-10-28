As the seasons change and temperature drop to more tolerable levels, theFountain Hills Farmers Market (FHFM) returns to Avenue of the Fountains, opening Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continuing every Wednesday through April 12.
This year, Fountain Hills residents can expect to see 45 vendors at the FHFM, along with two notable vendors: Noble Bread, a Phoenix-based artisan bakery, and McClendon’s Select organic produce.
“FHFM is an opportunity for families, neighbors, visitors and local food vendors to create a sense of community and social gathering,” Betsy Hess said, manager of FHFM. “It should give all attending an opportunity to buy local products directly from the farmer, the fisherman, the rancher or the baker.”
Many will recognize Noble Bread as a staple at the Fountain Hills Market Place and Sweet Corn Market over the years. Jason Raducha is the owner of Noble Bread and is eager to be part of FHFM.
“We’re really excited to be in Fountain Hills, you know, farmer’s markets are where we got our start. We never stopped doing farmer’s markets in the last 10 years of business,” Raducha said.
Using non-GMO organic flour, ancient grains and no preservatives, Noble Bread will serve a variety of bread and pastries, all made by hand.
The largest certified organic farm in the state, McClendon’s Select, will anchor the FHFM, who provides fresh produce to restaurants and farmers markets around the Valley.
Nearly 50 years ago, Owner and Founder Bob McClendon began with a 25-acre plot of land in Peoria. After growing an additional 60 acres of farmland in Goodyear, McClendon’s Select has become one of Arizona’s premier organic growers.
“We’ve got a lot of customers that come to the Scottsdale Market that drive down from the Fountain Hills area,” McClendon said. “That’s kind of got us excited because we think it’s a pretty underserved area from a food perspective.”
Every year, McClendon begins planting on Sept. 1 with close to 250,000 baby plants including cauliflower, broccoli, kale, chard, baby spinach and baby lettuces. These transplants begin in a California organic nursery where they travel by the truckload through the night to McClendon farms to be planted around 1 a.m. before the sun comes up.
“This heat is tough on them, but they make it through,” McClendon added. “Once things start cooling off like right now, they really start to thrive.”
Those who attend the FHFM can expect a wide range of organic produce from McClendon’s Select including apples, dry beans, dates, wild arugula, baby spinach, baby lettuce, green onions, potatoes, squashes, a selection of honey and much more.
“The pride that they put into everything they do, it’s amazing. Because the stuff that they grow, they grow for a reason and they grow for a purpose,” Raducha said of McClendon’s produce, who counts himself lucky to be sharing a tent next to McClendon.
FHFM will also coincide with Art on the Avenue on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where visitors can attend the farmers market while enjoying local art and live music.
The public is invited to attend the weekly Fountain Hills Famers Market to enjoy a variety of food vendors serving breakfast, lunch and take-home dinners, along with gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, keto and no-sugar options.
Several Fountain Hills-based businesses will also be in attendance including Good Living Greens, Fountain Flower Girl and Batchelor’s Pad BBQ.
“Fountain Hills residents will not have to travel around the Valley to go to a big farmers market anymore,” Hess added. “We will have a market with something for everyone.”
For news and information about FHFM, follow their Facebook Page @FountainHillsFamersMarket or find them on Instagram @fhmarket.