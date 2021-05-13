The first annual Fountain Hills Day, presented by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, is set for this Saturday, May 15, in the Fountain Hills Theater parking lot.
Fountain Hills Day is a community celebration bringing together local businesses, clubs and organizations to showcase what Fountain Hills has to offer, according to organizers. Chamber members are going to be setting up booths to share what they offer, their services and to connect with other community members. In addition to the business booths, there will also be children’s activities hosted by the Dark Sky Committee, River of Time Museum, Sipps Eatery and more. Food options will be available for purchase as well. Participating food vendors include Scoop & Joy Lounge, Sipps Eatery, EuroPizza and Big Acai.
Fountain Hills Day is a new event for the Chamber, as it is replacing the annual Community Expo that previously took place in October.
“We wanted to give a fresh new look to the event and build upon what the Expo usually has; not only will we showcase local business, but we will also give it a fun vibe with a DJ, giveaways, kids activities and more,” said Paige Lorentzen, the Chamber’s events and marketing manager.
Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Fountain Hills Day is Desert Financial Credit Union. Additional sponsors include Brilliant LED Signs, Euro Pizza Cafe, Fountain Hills Primary Care, Fountain View Village and Mathnasium of Fountain Hills. Turner International Real Estate is the Entertainment Sponsor for the event as well.
The public is invited to attend Fountain Hills Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Theater parking lot. The event offers free entrance and free parking. Full event details can be found on fhchamber.com.