A day of fun and celebration to mark the first Fountain Hills Day is set for Saturday, May 15.
The event, sponsored by Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Theater parking lot, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills Day replaces the annual Business Expo, held in October. The public is invited.
“We are excited to launch this brand-new event,” said Paige Lorentzen of the chamber. “This community celebration is the perfect way to showcase your business here in Fountain Hills and celebrate all we have to offer.”
Registration for booth space is open now. For more information, email Lorentzen at paige@fhchamber.com.