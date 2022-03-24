The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is set to host Fountain Hills Day, an event taking place on Avenue of the Fountains to “celebrate and bring together all that is Fountain Hills” with local businesses, clubs and organizations to showcase what Fountain Hills has to offer.
Everyone is invited to participate in the event. There will be multiple expos and events under the umbrella of Fountain Hills Day, including a Health and Wellness Expo, Home and Garden Expo, Pet Wellness Expo, Faith-based Expo, Bankroll Block Expo, Nonprofits and Clubs Expo, as well as sessions focused on Parks and Recreation, Town of Fountain Hills, Public Safety and Political Park.
“An exciting event within the event will be Taste of Fountain Hills, which will feature ‘tastes’ from our local restaurants, $4 samples of what each restaurant offers,” according to a press release from the Chamber. “In addition to all of those areas, be sure to stop by the beer garden, check out the classic cars at the auto show, listen to music all day with our DJ and a live band in the afternoon.”
The community is invited to attend Fountain Hills Day this Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Avenue of the Fountains. The event offers free entrance and free parking. Full event details can be found at fhchamber.com. Fountain Hills Day is sponsored by SilverTree Wealth Partners.