Thirty local organizations will receive grants totaling slightly more than $60,000 from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation at a gifting ceremony on Thursday, March 30, at DC Bar & Grill.
Full and partial grant requests were scored and assessed by a six-member FHCF committee from qualified applicants who completed the Foundation’s application process. This year’s total award amount is up from the 2022 total of $49,125, thanks to a very successful 2022 Flutter at the Fountain fundraiser.
“These grants cover very diverse needs in our community,” Dr. Bill Myhr, chairman of the gifting committee, said. “They support a number of student, adult and senior age group activities which make Fountain Hills a special place to live.”
Recipients for the 2023 grant awards include Fountain Hills Sunset Kiwanis Club, Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Reigning Grace Ranch, 4-H Empowered to Make A Difference, Arizona Junior Achievement, Fountain Hills Little League, Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club, Fountain Hills Golden Eagle Foundation, Fountain Hills Boys & Girls Club, Fountain Hills Women’s Club, New Journey Lutheran Church, Falcon Fiesta, Rescue Pals, FHUSD Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), Fountain Hills Theater, Fountain Hills In-Home Concerts, Fountain Hills Soccer Club, Fountain Hills Community Chorus, Encore for More, Fountain Hills Poinsettia Tree Project, Tender Little Hearts, Fountain Hills Munch and Music, River of Time Museum, Fearless Kitty Rescue, HARTT Animal Rescue, Foster Your Future, Fountain Hills Community Band, Fountain Hills Lions Club, Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association and Extended Hands Food Bank.
Members of the recipient groups are asked to attend the gifting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The casual event will be held on the patio of the DC Bar and Grill and is a networking opportunity for the recipients and the FHCF board members.
Later in the evening, foundation members are encouraged to attend the FHCF’s annual meeting which convenes at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the FHCF at info@FountainHillsGives.com.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation assists with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations operating within Fountain Hills and the surrounding community. The organization, originally known as the Sunridge Foundation, was formed in 1995. To date, it has provided more than $1.5 million in financial support for local nonprofits.