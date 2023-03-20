Thirty local organizations will receive grants totaling slightly more than $60,000 from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation at a gifting ceremony on Thursday, March 30, at DC Bar & Grill.

Full and partial grant requests were scored and assessed by a six-member FHCF committee from qualified applicants who completed the Foundation’s application process. This year’s total award amount is up from the 2022 total of $49,125, thanks to a very successful 2022 Flutter at the Fountain fundraiser.