The Fountain Hills Coin Club is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month.
The club was organized in 2007 and the group started its new season Jan. 11.
At a meeting held Nov. 9, officers were elected for the current year. They are John Gibson, president; Mike McCabe and Riley Pence, vice presidents; Bob Gallagher, secretary; and Carl Spencer, treasurer. Spencer has been club treasurer for all 15 years. He also chairs the coin show events.
Following a meeting and Coin Show break during the pandemic, the club resumed meetings last May and held its first coin show in almost two years. The October show included nearly 25 dealers and more than 100 attendees. A gold coin and three silver coins were given away in a raffle at the end of the show.
With meetings resuming, two individuals have rejoined the club and there are three new members so far this year, including a youth member, for a total of 34 paid members.
Club members also voted to change the meeting times to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month with a buy-sell-trade activity from 5 to 6 p.m. Meetings are held at the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce at the corner of Verde River Drive and Palisades.
Membership is open to youth and adult collectors. Monthly meeting activities include a numismatic education presentation, a market update, show and tell, a live auction, a raffle, refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the Fountain Hills Coin Club, call 480-231-3896.