People can learn to protect themselves against scams at a Fountain Hills Cares seminar set for Thursday, Oct. 19.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center.
Scams targeting older adults are on the rise, and according to the National Council on Aging, the most common financial scams targeting older people are government impersonation scams, sweepstakes scams and robocall scams.
The program will feature experts on fraud prevention from the Arizona Attorney General’s office and a special agent from the FBI Phoenix Field Office. Other experts will be available to provide information.
Those who have been the victim or have family victimized by elder fraud should contact their financial institution and the Arizona Attorney General’s office at 602-542-2124 or email seniorabuse@azag.gov.
