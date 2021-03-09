What started as a bet in 1979 soon became a tradition. Adding green dye to the famous Fountain in Fountain Hills on St. Patrick’s Day has become an annual event for residents and tourists alike.
On Wednesday, March 17, at noon and again at 5 p.m., the Fountain will flow green again. With the addition of a new LED lighting system, a green light will shine on the fountain that evening.
This event, and other activities celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, were canceled last year in an abundance of caution due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, only the greening of the fountain is planned. The town recommends enjoying the display from the safety of a car, home, or community in a safe manner. The show is also viewable on the town’s webcam at experiencefountainhills.org/fountain. Residents and visitors are encouraged to wear protective masks around others.
The fountain starts with no dye. After the injection of the color into the stream, the jet spray turns emerald green. It takes 55 gallons of the coloring for the fountain to turn green. The dye causes no harm to the water, which irrigates the surrounding park and is home to a variety of wildlife.