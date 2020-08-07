It’s not something you shop for every day, but every 10 or 25 or 50 or more years, it is time for a new time capsule.
The Fountain at 50 committee has taken care of that detail to mark the time when the world-famous fountain turns 50. A year-long celebration, much of which has been upended by the novel coronavirus, culminates in December with events to mark the momentous occasion.
Jim Dickey, one of the principal planners on the committee, said items to place in the time capsule are being collected now. He said the new capsule is 36-inches long and made of stainless steel. The last time capsule that was recovered at the Fountain’s 20th anniversary, was a plastic tub, which had deteriorated considerably over time.
“This one will be more substantial,” he said.
Plans for the celebration have been challenging during the COVID-19, organizers said.
Sandra Ursini, project administrator, said several events have had to be canceled, but a number of others remain on the calendar.
“We are hopeful that the activities we have planned in the fall and in to December will all be held,” she said.
Plans are underway for sprucing up the park, with tree trimming and clean up around the fountain, a musical featuring the Fountain Hills Community Chorus, the Fountain Hills Community Band and Fountain Hills Theater, a photography contest and the finale, “Stroll around the Golden Glow,” set for Dec. 5.
The stroll will feature a balloon glow, the relighting of the Fountain and fireworks.
On the actual anniversary of the first time the Fountain was turned on, Dec. 15, 2020, the Fountain of Light dedication, as well as a ceremony with the Town Council, will be held.
The Fountain at 50 committee was part of the community’s 30/50 celebration in which Fountain Hills celebrated the 30th anniversary of incorporation, followed this year by the Fountain’s birthday. The 30th anniversary of the Town was celebrated Dec. 10, 2019.
The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has been involved in both celebrations, creating displays depicting events from the past 50 years.
A website featuring merchandise to honor the Fountain’s birthday has been created. Cups, t-shirts and other paraphernalia can be purchased at bogopromotion.com.
“We are looking forward to a great celebration,” said Brent Cruikshank, Fountain Hills Times publisher and committee chair. “We have had to cancel some of the activities, but we look forward to celebrating this special occasion.”