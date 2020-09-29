Submissions for the Fountain at 50 Photography Exhibition and Contest are being accepted.
Bruce Boyce, president of the Fountain Hills Photo Club and one of the organizers of the photo contest said submissions started coming in Sept. 14. The deadline to send photos is 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17.
The Photography Exhibition and Contest is set for Nov. 2 through 19.
Registration forms are available at fh.az.gov/670/FH-Anniversary-Celebration. Information must be received via email (fhphotoclub@cox.net) Registration is the date-stamp for eligibility. The contest is limited to 100 photographs. Registration is restricted to Fountain Hills residents.
Photos must feature the Fountain and should not contain any recognizable faces. No photo manipulation is allowed. The Town requires a permit to fly a drone above the Fountain.
There are four categories for entries: Category 1 is for black and white photo of the Fountain; Category 2, color photo of the Fountain; Category 3, color photo of a Fountain Hills special event and the Fountain; Category 4, 18 and under age group using any of the first three categories. Each photographer is limited to one photo.
the best records of history.
Boyce said the photo contest will help in the celebration of the Fountain’s 50th anniversary.
“If we consider Fountain Hills as a large family, then one way to think about photographs of this 50-year celebration, is a collection of pictures depicting a point in time of the Fountain from several points of view,” Boyce said.
The Fountain at 50 committee members hope to hold the exhibition at the Community Center. The show would hang from Nov. 2 to Nov. 19 if the Community Center is open. If the center remains closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the entire event would be virtual and conducted via internet.
If the Community Center is available, photographers should bring their photo to the Community Center Monday, Nov. 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members of Fountain Hills Photography Club will hang the photos.
The final day of the exhibition is Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photographers should pick up their photos between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Photographers also should submit a moderate resolution jpeg (about 750 pixels maximum dimension) of their photos for use in an internet display of all entries to fhphotoclub@cox.net.
Additional rules and forms can be found at fh.az.gov/670/FH-Anniversary-Celebration. The photo contest and exhibition are part of the Fountain at 50 Celebration. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, some activities have been postponed or canceled, but the committee and volunteers continue with plans for the finale in December.