The Fountain at 50 banners are being sold.
According to committee members and town officials, selling the banners signals “the end of an era.”
The banners were hung along the Avenue of the Fountains during 2020 to celebrate the world-famous Fountain’s 50th anniversary. Because of the pandemic, most of the events planned around the special year had to be canceled.
“This is an opportunity for people to have a keepsake to remember our 50th year celebration,” said Jim Dickey, one of the committee members.
There are 34 two-piece sets for sale. Each set is $20. The proceeds will go to Make A Difference Day in Fountain Hills, which is scheduled in October.
Banners are available at the second-floor reception desk at Town Hall.