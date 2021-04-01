The Arizona Road Racers staged the Fountain 5-0 in Fountain Hills on March 27, with runners participating in five-mile and 5K competitions.
The event was staged to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fountain, with the route taking runners around Fountain Park.
The top finishers in the five-mile race were Chad Beyer, 26:36; Jason Scronic, 30:09 and Jeffrey Zickus, 30:52. The top three women in the five-mile were Melissa Ruse, 34:30; Megan Galope, 34:57 and Patricia Johnson, 36:40.
The top 5K competitors were Max Girardet, 15:52; Jose Heredia, 19:25 and Austen Eriksen, 19:31. For the women the leaders were Brooke Ardus, 18:27; Elizabeth Hough, 21:02 and Jillian Francis, 23:01.