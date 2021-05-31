Dwight Johnson, president of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, surprised Ginny Paulsen, CEO of Foster Your Future, with a donation check for $15,000 at the FireRock Country Club last week.
Johnson met with Paulsen and Mike Scharnow, Town Council member, to learn more about Foster Your Future, a nonprofit organization that is based in Fountain Hills.
“I was blown away by learning how Ms. Paulsen has impacted 18-year-old (and older) previous Foster children for the past six years,” Johnson said. “It was heartwarming to observe the passion and drive Ms. Paulsen has put into this program, and to see that she and her husband personally fund over a third of the program’s annual expenses was amazing. After going over her extensive business plan and financials, this was an easy decision by our Board of Directors to financially support.
“Our foundation rewards organizations who have demonstrated strong growth, outreach, diversity and remain focused on their mission. Each nonprofit we fund must continue to reflect superior performance every year to receive renewed funding.”
Foster Your Future is raring to go following the tough pandemic year, according to Paulsen.
“We are working feverishly to have our 26 mentors trained and in place to serve our 26 young adults who are presently in the program,” she said. “And this $15,000 donation will go a long way in helping us have a stellar year of impact.”
Scharnow said the donation once again highlights the commitment to service and giving that Fountain Hills has become known for.
“I continue to be amazed by the generosity of individuals in our beautiful Town of Fountain Hills,” Scharnow said. “So many community members give freely to support the numerous nonprofits we have that do such great things for those in need.”
To learn more about the Foster Your Future, visit FosterYourFuture.Org or call 602-478-5850.