Dwight Johnson, president of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, surprised Ginny Paulsen, CEO of Foster Your Future, with a donation check for $20,000 at the FireRock Country Club last month.
Johnson met with Paulsen to review what successes they have had this past year, using the increased funding.
“Foster Your Future, a nonprofit organization that is based in Fountain Hills has impacted 18-year-old (and older) previous Foster children for the past 8+ years,” Johnson said. “It was heartwarming to observe the passion and drive Ms. Paulsen has put into this program. And to see that she and her husband personally fund almost a fourth of the program’s annual expenses was amazing. After going over her extensive business plan and financials, this was an easy decision to continue our financial support.
“Our Foundation rewards organizations who have demonstrated strong growth, outreach, diversity, and remain focused on their mission," Johnson continued. “Each nonprofit we fund must continue to reflect superior performance every year to receive renewed funding.
“We have worked hard to have our 28 mentors trained and in place to serve our 34 young adults who are presently in the program,” Paulsen said. “And this $20,000 donation will go a long way in helping us have a stellar year of impact. I continue to be amazed by the generosity of individuals and organizations in our beautiful Town of Fountain Hills. So many community members give freely of their time and financial support to do such great things for those in need.”