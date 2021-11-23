Ginny Paulsen, founder of Foster Your Future, said she has much to be thankful for this year.
She thanked the many donors of goods and funds and volunteers with their time.
Bob’s Bikes recently donated a bicycle to Julyssa who lives in a struggling neighborhood. The bicycle will enable her to be safe while pedaling to and from work at night.
Foster Your Future works to support growth and independence in 18-year-old and older adults exiting the Foster Care System.
Paulsen said VCJ Family Foundation, Four Peaks Rotary, Fountain Hills Gives, Verdes Christmas Project, Re-Max and Sundt Corporation have all been extremely generous. She also said Tax Credit donors also have been strong supporters of Foster Your Future. The tax credit allows Arizona taxpayers to give $800 couple or $400 individual. These donations allow FYF to provide monthly mini scholarships to these young adults as they submit their grades each month for college, GED and vocational programs.
Those interested in sponsoring young adults in the program may do so online at fosteryourfuture.org.
For more information contact Paulsen at Ginny@fosteryourfuture.org, or call 602-478-5850.