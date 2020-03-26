The Fort McDowell Yavapai Community has announced that a 49-year-old male resident at Fort McDowell was positive for COVID-19 at the time he recently passed away. The man was a non-Fort McDowell tribal citizen with reportedly underlying health conditions.
According to the Wassaja Memorial Health Center the man died before the test result was known.
Tribal and community members with close contact with the deceased have been notified and are taking recommended precautions to self-quarantine and self-monitoring for symptoms as recommended by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC). At the time of the release none of those individuals were having consistent symptoms of COVID-19, and are being closely monitored by the Fort McDowell medical team.
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation continues to follow CDC guidelines. All non-essential tribal government departments have been shut down since March 18, as well as the nation’s We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. Events and gatherings of more than 10 people have been cancelled. Tribal members, community members and employees have been urged to continue adhering to public guidelines involving personal hygiene and social distancing.
The tribal message states, “These are difficult times for all us as we continue to all do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have lost friends or family members to this pandemic.”