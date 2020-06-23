The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Council has updated its emergency orders related to COVID-19 to require the wearing of face masks at all public locations including WeKoPa Casino Resort.
“We cannot emphasize enough that we can all do our part to control the spread of COVID-19,” a tribal council statement said. “Please continue to maintain precautions of social distancing, good personal hygiene and wearing a mask or facial covering in public.”
The casino will close between the hours of 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to allow for the sanitizing of surfaces in the casino. Friday and Saturday there will be 24-hour blackjack and slots, with periodic sanitizing of equipment by employees.
All patrons must wear face covering at all times.