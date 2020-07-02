The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation has closed its tribal operations again due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A resolution approved by the Tribal Council on June 30 includes a shelter-in-place order along with additional restrictions. A letter to tribal members states:
“The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation along with the State of Arizona continues to experience an increase of positive COVID-19 cases. To protect our tribal members and community members, the Tribal Council … approved a third temporary closure of the Nation’s tribal government operations and services. The closure will be from July 1, 2020 through July 20, 2020 and reopen and resume on July 21. Essential personnel and services will continue during this closure.
“In addition the Tribal Council approved … a temporary Shelter-in-Place order pursuant to the Nation’s Constitution and State of Emergency issued March 18, 2020.”
The following services remain restricted with the addition of #7 until further notice.
*The Nation’s road closures.
*The Verde River and other body of waters on the Nation are closed to the public except to enrolled Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation tribal members.
*Traditional sweats and other cultural practices are postponed.
*Vendor lots are closed.
*Any food sales (personal, fundraisers, door-to-door, in-home, churches and social media) are restricted.
*No visitor or overnight guest (1 night or more) shall be allowed in any home located on the Nation during the duration of the order.
*In-person church gatherings and board and committee meetings may be held but must be restricted to 10 people or less.
Residents are asked to comply with the order.
“We understand it may be an inconvenience but we all need to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to follow the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines such as but not limited to social distancing, face covering in public and when necessary, frequent hand washing and good personal hygiene.”
Fort McDowell Casino is open but taking measures to assure public and employee safety.