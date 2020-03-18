According to a recent announcement, the Fort McDowell Casino, We-Ko-Pa Resort and Fort McDowell government offices have temporarily suspended operations.
In response to evolving news of the COVID-19 virus, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation President Bernadine Burnette said the Tribal Council decided to temporarily close these locations through Thursday, April 2.
“These unprecedented times call for action by everyone in our community,” reads a statement posted to the Fort McDowell Canino website. “The decision to temporarily suspend operations was done with the health and safety of our guests, team members and all Yavapai Nation Tribal Members.”
President Burnette said this was a painful decision, as the casino is the “economic lifeblood” of the Nation.
“We are reliant on gaming revenue to support our tribal government and provide services to tribal members,” Burnette said. “The global coronavirus crisis threatens the physical health and economic welfare of all Americans. Addressing this crisis requires significant sacrifices from all of us. The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation will do its part to defeat this threat.”
According to the announcement, the Nation has committed to pay its employees with benefits during this temporary suspension of operations.
“We have been actively following the guidelines and best practices set forth from the CDC, WHO and the Arizona Department of Health Services,” continues the announcement. “While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at any of our properties as of today, this was a decision to protect our team members and our guests.”
Guests with upcoming reservations during the temporary suspension of operations will be contacted on an individual basis for cancellations or rescheduling their visit. As of this writing, the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, Baja Gas, Eagle View RV Resort and Yavapai Materials and Farm will remain open.
The announcement concludes stating additional updates will be made available if necessary.
“Throughout this closure, the Casino and Hotel will continue to keep the public updated. Should we decide to open sooner, or need to extend the closure, we will update our websites at fmcasino.com and wekoparesort.com, and fmyn.org. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you again in two weeks.”