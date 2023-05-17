The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation celebrated its 31st annual Sovereignty Day on Friday, May 12, with its traditional four-mile march across the reservation. The anniversary commemorates one of the most significant days in Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation history.

Following a continental breakfast and posting of the colors at the Fort McDowell Old Casino Bingo Hall Memorial Statue, veterans led the four-mile march starting at approximately 7:15 a.m. from the Fort McDowell Old Casino Bingo Hall parking lot. The destination was the Fort McDowell Parks & Recreation Center.