The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation celebrated its 31st annual Sovereignty Day on Friday, May 12, with its traditional four-mile march across the reservation. The anniversary commemorates one of the most significant days in Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation history.
Following a continental breakfast and posting of the colors at the Fort McDowell Old Casino Bingo Hall Memorial Statue, veterans led the four-mile march starting at approximately 7:15 a.m. from the Fort McDowell Old Casino Bingo Hall parking lot. The destination was the Fort McDowell Parks & Recreation Center.
This historically significant highlight of the morning-long event emulates the 1992 protest march from Fort McDowell Casino to the Arizona State Capitol.
Hay wagon rides by Fort McDowell Adventures were provided for Elders, young children and others unable to complete the four-mile trek. The walk was followed by an informative program, luncheon and entertainment at the Recreation Center Ramada.
Three decades ago, 25 to 50 federal agents and U.S. Marshals raided the Fort McDowell Gaming Center. Before they could leave with the 349 slot machines they had confiscated, more than 100 Tribal members, community members, casino employees and casino guests blockaded the only road out. The subsequent three-week non-violent standoff culminated in the state signing compacts with Arizona tribes – paving the way for Indian Gaming throughout the state.
“Every year at this time we honor our parents, grandparents, friends and other tribal members who so bravely – and peacefully – deterred the efforts of government officials to attack our Tribal Sovereignty and self-determination,” said Bernadine Burnette, president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. “Their passion, commitment and firm belief in preserving what rightfully belonged to us has sculpted not only our Tribal Council and members but the entire landscape of Arizona gaming.
“This is a very proud day for the Yavapai people, and we appreciate the commitment and hard work of everyone involved who make this annual event so meaningful and memorable.”
Since that fateful event in 1992, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation has continued to prosper, give back to the community, and celebrate their rich heritage. In October 2020, this resilient effort was demonstrated with the opening of the updated We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, a state-of-the-art dining and entertainment facility that set a new bar for gaming in the Valley.