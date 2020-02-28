On February 11, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation recognized the results of its 2020 General Election by welcoming President Bernadine Burnette, Treasurer Pansy P. Thomas and Council Member Gerald Doka to their recently-named tribal council positions.
The inaugural celebration held at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center, a tribal-owned enterprise, began with a traditional song by the Maswade Drum Group, opening address by Tribal Council Vice President Paul J. Russell, and a positing of colors by the Fort McDowell Yavapai National Veterans Association. Burnette, Thomas and Doka were then escorted by family members through the Wassaja Ballroom, named from Burnette’s tribal ancestor Carlos “Wassaja” Montezuma, to their seats on stage, where Reverend Randy Ruiz and Interim Chief Judge Kerry Passey performed the invocation and oaths of office, respectively.
Burnette, Thomas and Doka then gave inaugural speeches pledging to further grow the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation by opening a state-of-the-art, $140-million casino resort later this year and continuing to advance the health, prosperity and happiness of the 889 members that call the 24,000-acre reservation their home. A traditional song by Theodore DeClay and dinner buffet for the more than 700 guests completed the induction celebration.
Representatives from the National Indian Gaming Association and tribes across the country were in attendance to add their support and well wishes.
An additional highlight was a video presentation featuring congratulatory remarks from Governor Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, recognizing the significant expertise and commitment that Burnette, Thomas and Doka bring to these key leadership positions.
“What an incredible evening this was for all of us,” Burnette said. “Guided by the sovereignty, we were honored to celebrate our new appointments and rich Yavapai heritage with our families, fellow tribal members, and local and state dignitaries in song, dance and ceremony. With the talent and passion of this strong tribal council team, our future potential is limitless.”