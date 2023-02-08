Zauner

The Fountain Hills High School football field needs to be replaced, and resident Gary Zauner is spearheading a fundraising effort to get the job done.

When the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs come to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, Zauner said he will be rooting for James Winchester and Rick Lovato over everyone else. Zauner always roots for special teams players, but this Super Bowl is unique because he has coached the long snappers on each team.