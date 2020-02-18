ASU Junior Cole McAuliff has his sights set on statistics.
Not just random samples or median ranges, but statistics that will improve his life.
McAuliff graduated from Fountain Hills High School in 2017. He currently is studying sports business and media. While school keeps him busy, he has outside interests to occupy some of his time.
McAuliff has a business, “Collectibles on College,” a monthly sports card, coin and other collectibles show held in Tempe. He has regular sellers and buyers who are interested in what he is doing.
“For a while, card collecting was outdated,” McAuliff said. “But it’s booming now.”
McAuliff holds his shows the first Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at University Presbyterian Church on College and Alameda avenues in Tempe.
The card show business gives him a little cash, but it also helps him with his ideas to grow a bigger show, to create new ways to make money, and perhaps end up in a sports arena, similar to the characters in “Moneyball.” “Moneyball” is a film about the Oakland A’s and how the team’s general manager joined forces with an Ivy League graduate who used statistics to build a baseball team.
“Statistics is just really interesting in the way it can be used,” McAuliff said. “I just see it as being something to develop business opportunities.”
A self-admitted entrepreneur, McAuliff has many ideas.
“Now all I need is the time and the resources to do everything,” he said.
McAuliff uses Facebook to market his cards and card shows, as well as eBay and other internet sources. His Facebook page can be found at “Collectibles on College.”