The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center, in partnership with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, will introduce participants to the lives of ancient peoples in the area. The walk also will be an introduction to the Center’s Fort McDowell Yavapai Tours.
The Foragers walk will be led by Conservancy Stewards who will illustrate ways early Yavapai were able to survive in the harsh Sonoran Desert. The experience includes interactive activities such as gathering edible plants, seeking good hunting spots and much more.