The Fountain Hills High School football team is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be grilling and serving up turkey legs donated by Batchelor’s Pad for $10 each, and they will also host a car wash collecting donations.
Organizers invite everyone to head down to the Fountain Hills football field to grab a bite to eat and get your car sparkling clean for a good cause. All funds raised go toward the cost of the football team’s five-day summer camp at Cal Lutheran in July. The football team’s goal is to raise enough money so that all players can attend without any additional cost.