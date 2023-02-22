food for kidz.jpg

The organizers of the Fountain Hills community meal packing event, “Food for Kidz,” are planning to restore the campaign this year after a hiatus through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The churches and volunteers will gather at the Fountain Hills Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, and prepare packages of dehydrated food for distribution to the hungry in Arizona and elsewhere. Past recipients have also included sites of disaster both at home and abroad.