The organizers of the Fountain Hills community meal packing event, “Food for Kidz,” are planning to restore the campaign this year after a hiatus through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The churches and volunteers will gather at the Fountain Hills Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, and prepare packages of dehydrated food for distribution to the hungry in Arizona and elsewhere. Past recipients have also included sites of disaster both at home and abroad.
The Food Pack program began in Fountain Hills in 2011, and until 2019, it packed nearly 600,000 nutritious meals used to feed those in need. In 2020, however, the campaign was interrupted by the rise of COVID.
“We’re delighted that we now can resume these much-needed meals for the hungry,” Pastor Elizabeth Gallen of New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA), Fountain Hills, said.
200 volunteers are needed to successfully complete the food pack. Individuals, civic and church groups, school teams and service clubs are all welcome. To volunteer, send an email to FHfoodpack@njlc-fh.org or leave a message at 480-383-9193. Donations to support the purchase of the food product can be made online at njlc-fh.org.