With great disappointment, the organizers of the Fountain Hills Food-for Kidz food pack have postponed this year’s event, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, to an undetermined date.
The decision to postpone was made in the interest of protecting public health. The multi-denominational planning committee believes that a combination of uncertainties as well as risks that participants might be exposed to the coronavirus make it difficult to conduct the event safely.
The uncertainties included a question as to whether the Fountain Hills Community Center would be available or not, or whether it might be closed on short notice, as some venues for large groups elsewhere have been.
In addition, it was uncertain whether enough volunteers would brave the risks of coming to pack the dehydrated meals. The volunteers who have packed meals in past years included many children and grandparents, especially vulnerable groups. To hold the food packing event could put unknown numbers of volunteers and their friends and family members at risk of catching the virus, according to organizers.
The assembly line process used to pack the meals would require positioning the volunteers too close to each other to be safe in a virus-possible environment.
Due to these concerns, the planning committee decided to postpone the event to an undetermined future date.
“We are making this change out of an abundance of caution,” Adele Resmer, pastor of New Journey Lutheran Church, said. ““We care about the health of the community and the health of people of all ages. That’s why we are taking this action. It’s uncertain when the event will be rescheduled. Our intention is to reschedule it when health conditions permit.”
Resmer expressed gratitude to all in the community who have supported the food-packing events. Over the past nine years since it began, Fountain Hills volunteers have packed more than 500,000 nutritious meals which have been used to feed those in need.
“Thanks to all of our partners who have worked to feed the hungry,” Resmer said.
Fundraising will continue. Because the meals are packed from bulk ingredients by volunteer workers, the meals cost only about 15 cents apiece. That means a cash donation of $150 provides the ingredients for 1,000 meals.
There are several ways to contribute. To do so online, go to GoFundMe and search for “Fountain Hills New Journey Lutheran Church.” It’s also possible to donate by PayPal at njlc-fh.org.
Contributions also can be sent by regular mail to New Journey Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 19652, Fountain HiIls AZ 85269. Write a notation on the check indicating that the funds are for “Food for Kidz.”