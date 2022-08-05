Keller Williams Arizona Realty – The Barker Team is holding a food drive for Extended Hands Food Bank to help local Arizonans. The food drive will run through Aug. 19.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the local real estate office, 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are unable to bring items to the office can call the office (480-999-6250) and one of the team members will pick up items.