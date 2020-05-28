The Fountain Hills Realtor Marketing Session and Home Tour is coordinating a community food drive benefitting Extended Hands Food Bank.
“Through this pandemic, our economy has taken a hit,” said Sales Executive Lorri Phillips. “Many people who live in our community need a little lift up during this time. Trying to pay rent/mortgage and buying groceries are real challenges for members of our community. Extended Hands Food Bank provides a way to ease some of this burden.”
On Friday, May 29, the Extended Hands donation truck will be parked at the Grand Canyon Title Agency, 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Staff will accept donations left on the table right outside the exit in order to keep in compliance with social-distancing policies. Envelopes will be available on the table for those wishing to make a monetary donation.