Extended hands

The Extended Hands Food Bank has reported a tremendous need for food and/or cash donations for this holiday season. The drop-off "Food Bank Truck" will be located at the FH Market Place this Saturday, Dec 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is located in the back parking lot of Smith Family Chiropractic, 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd. Cash donations can be dropped off at the Noble Bread stand.