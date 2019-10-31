Extended Hands Food Bank volunteers and staff are stocking up on essentials for Thanksgiving meals.
Executive director David Iverson said the food bank will distribute at least 150 boxes to needy recipients so they can enjoy a bountiful holiday.
Boxes will be picked up beginning Nov. 18, a week before the holiday.
Iverson suggested that groups might want to combine efforts to collect non-perishable food items.
Immediate needs are canned vegetables, such as corn and green beans; cream of mushroom soup, cranberries, gravy and stuffing. Frozen pies also are accepted. Turkeys will be collected closer to the holiday.
Food can be dropped off from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m., Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesdays, at Extended Hands Food Bank, 16548 E. Laser Drive, suite 7.
Donations collected at the local Safeway store will be given to Extended Hands Food Bank this year.
Iverson also reminded supporters to take advantage of the state tax credits. A tax credit allows the payer to designate a dollar amount for a charity and reduce their tax obligation by that amount.
For example, a contributor who owes $1,000 in Arizona state tax can give up to $800 to the local food bank as a contribution and receive a tax credit. The same amount also can be deducted from the federal tax obligation.
The food bank’s goal is to raise $100,000 for its operation this year. That would take 250 couples to give the maximum of $800 this calendar year, said Iverson. A single contributor can give up to $400.
The food bank feeds upwards of 1,000 individuals monthly. Eligibility income is at or below the federal poverty guidelines.