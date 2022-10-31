Flutter.jpg

Butterflies, magic, music and a live auction performed by professional auctioneer Darren Moore is just some of the entertainment scheduled for the 2022 Flutter at the Fountain Gala at the Garden on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Garden.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at Flutter22.GiveSmart.com or by texting “Flutter22” to 76278. The online portal also gives registered guests the ability to view and bid on butterflies and silent auction items, as well as purchase raffle tickets for the 2022 raffle butterfly, Morphing Like Crazy, by local artist Jenny Willigrod.