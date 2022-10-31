Butterflies, magic, music and a live auction performed by professional auctioneer Darren Moore is just some of the entertainment scheduled for the 2022 Flutter at the Fountain Gala at the Garden on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Garden.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at Flutter22.GiveSmart.com or by texting “Flutter22” to 76278. The online portal also gives registered guests the ability to view and bid on butterflies and silent auction items, as well as purchase raffle tickets for the 2022 raffle butterfly, Morphing Like Crazy, by local artist Jenny Willigrod.
Gala at the Garden guests can stroll among 44 unique butterfly sculptures created by this year’s artists as they enjoy live dancers and aerialists, music and a strolling magician. Food will be curated by personal chef Debbie J. Elder and includes specialties from area restaurants.
During the live auction portion of the evening, guests can purchase a chance to win a 13.5-carat amethyst in the Sami Fine Jewelry’s Bubbles, Buttacakes & Bling contest and bid on Amy, a 12-inch amethyst butterfly with a gold leaf created by local artist Mary Molnar.
Flutter at the Fountain is a fundraiser for the Fountain Hills Community Foundation. Proceeds are gifted to non-profit organizations which provide services for youth, seniors and families in the Fountain Hills area.
The Foundation has provided more than $1.3 million in financial support to local organizations since 1995. Flutter at the Fountain has raised more than $133,000 since the fundraiser began in 2020.