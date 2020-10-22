Butterflies have made their way to Fountain Hills.
The Flutter at the Fountain 2020 fundraiser and events feature 30 aluminum butterflies that have been transformed into one-of-a-kind works of art by local artists.
After the artists completed their individual butterflies, Impact Collision clear-coated each one to ensure the artwork would be lasting.
At a virtual get-together Oct. 6, the Flutter at the Fountain committee and Fountain Hills Community Foundation board hosted artists and other guests to discuss the upcoming events.
Foundation President Dori Wittrig said the community has embraced the idea of Flutter at the Fountain.
“It looks like the community loves Flutter,” she said. “I think people will enjoy the activities surrounding the butterflies and will especially like the auction and the Gala at the Garden event.”
The online auction is underway now. Bidders can text flutter2020 to 76278 or go to flutter2020.givesmart.com for information on how to bid.
Some artists are featured in YouTube videos, and Wittrig offers information about all the events. Visit YouTube.com and search “Flutter at the Fountain.”
Flutter at the Fountain will culminate with a Gala in the Garden Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy socially-distanced, time-specific tour of Fountain Hills Community Garden. All 30 of the butterflies will be on display that day.
Guests will receive a swag bag of gifts plus a ticket allowing them to proceed to the Pub Flutter, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local restaurants and pubs will feature drink and food specials.
Tickets for the garden gala are on sale now. Guests will enjoy their own socially-distanced time specific tour at the Fountain Hills Community Garden. All 30 of the butterflies will be on display. A maximum of 10 guests per each 10-minute time slot will be implemented. Viewing time is about 20 minutes. Tickets are $40 per person, and children 12 and younger are free.
Go online to fountainhillsgive.com or text flutter2020 to 76278 to purchase tickets, as well as to bid on auction items.
The featured raffle item, called “Winged Sky Stone,” is by Kathy Snapp. Raffle tickets are $10 each; three for $25; and 10 for $50.
Flutter at the Fountain is a collaboration between local artists, sponsors and donors passionate about supporting their community. Proceeds will benefit local non-profits through Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
Sponsors for the event include RE/MAX Sun Properties; Impact Collision; Edward Jones – Michael J. Maroon, AAMS; Schader Studios; The Club at ADERO; Fountain View Village; Joe and Patty Lee Foundation; Sami Fine Jewelry; J. Harris Health Insurance Agency; Farmers Ins. – Scott Schlossberg; Sternfels and White; Mark Trembley Photography; Jenny & David Willigrod; Peter & Theresa Conti Foundation; Fountain Hills Artists Gallery; Phil’s Filling Station, Arrivederci Cucina; The Tap House; Euro Pizza; Sofrita; Georgie’s Diner; and OkaSushi.
The event originally was planned to host a number of social activities but due to the novel coronavirus, changes have been made to accommodate social distancing, including an online auction, the Community Garden event, and a remote gala featuring raffle drawings and surprise guests.
Flutter proceeds are disbursed to local non-profit organizations during the foundation’s spring giving season. The foundation hopes to raise $100,000 through the Flutter activities.