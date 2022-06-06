The Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) is looking for artists willing to contribute their talents to the third annual “Flutter at the Fountain” fundraising event.
Selected artists will transform blank, aluminum alloy sculptures into original works of art which will be revealed at a public community event at the beginning of October and will be on display throughout the month at various sponsor locations before becoming part of the “Flutter at the Fountain” 2022 online auction.
Artists will receive a $100 stipend for materials, 10% of the auction sale price for their art and recognition at all community events and on all print and online marketing materials. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 15.
The FHCF, also known as Fountain Hills Gives, assists with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations. The organization originally formed in 1995 as the Sunridge Foundation. To date, it has provided more than $1.3 million in financial support for local nonprofits. To apply as an artist for the “Flutter at the Fountain” fundraising event, or for information on the grant process, membership opportunities and how to become a donor, visit FountainHillsGives.com.