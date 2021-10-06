Celebrating the brilliant display of natural butterfly migrations Arizona enjoyed this year, juried artists have made their mark for the second annual Flutter at the Fountain.
The artists have transformed 32 aluminum butterflies with brilliant designs.
What has become one of Fountain Hills’ signature fundraisers, Flutter at the Fountain gets underway officially Friday, Oct. 8, when the stunning butterflies “flutter” to their sponsor host’s businesses for public viewing until Nov. 4.
On October 10, the silent auction of butterflies and other items begin. Visit flutter2021.givesmart.com or text Flutter2021 to 76278. The auction site and raffle tickets go on sale that day.
Tickets to attend the Nov. 6 Garden Party also are available online Oct. 10. Tickets are $45, and children under 12 are admitted free.
This year, FHCF has added a VIP Sponsor and Donor party Nov. 5. An evening under the stars is planned at the Community Garden with live music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a live auction of one-of-a-kind experience items. Flutter sponsors will meet the artists in person and choose their own version of a mini butterfly for their collection.
The main event, Flutter Garden Party, gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and continues until 4 p.m. Tickets include flutter swag, a mimosa bar, Kona Ice truck, kettle corn and kids’ face painting.
Ticket prices include the “Pub Flutter,” a pub crawl-style event with local restaurants featuring special offers for Flutter attendees. Participating locations include Georgie’s, Sofrita, Arrivederci, EuroPizza Café, Phil’s Filling Station and others. The Pub Flutter continues until 5 p.m.
The auction finale and raffle drawing will follow the garden party at 7 p.m.
Chairing the event is Nicole Perkins.
The title host is Michael J. Marron, AAMS of SilverTree Wealth Partners (Monarch Level sponsor).
Other sponsors are Sonoran Lifestyle Team @ RE/MAX Sun Properties, Scott Schlossberg with Farmers Insurance, Sternfels and White, ADERO Scottsdale and Sami Fine Jewelry (Swallowtail Level sponsors).
Holly Blue Level Sponsors are Siobhan Doherty, Conti Family Foundation, BOGO Promotions, Cheryl’s of Fountain Hills, Beauty Box of Fountain Hills, Sappori d’Italia, Ally Spine Center, SteelCrest, Mark Trembley Photography, Walton Global, Impact Collision Shop, Incentives Scout and Roof King.
Since 2020, $83,000 has been donated to local nonprofit groups by Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
Fountain Hills Community Foundation has given more than $1.3 million to local nonprofits since 1995.
For more information about the Grant and Gifting Season or organizations FHCF supports, visit fountainhillsgives.com/recipients.