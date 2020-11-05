Flutter 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the SunRidge Foundation, which evolved into the Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
Dori Wittrig, president of FHCF said the organizers, committee members and board members of the SunRidge Foundation will be specially honored with an art piece to be installed at the Community Garden. The piece, which features a kaleidoscope of butterflies, was made from metal, which was used to cut the butterfly blanks decorated by local artists. The decorated butterflies are now being auctioned.
There is still time to place bids on the butterflies to raise money for Fountain Hills Gives.
Flutter at the Fountain 2020 fundraiser features 30 aluminum butterflies that have been transformed into one-of-a-kind works of art by local artists. In addition to the auction, tickets for the Gala in the Garden are still available.
The online auction is underway now. Bidders can text flutter2020 to 76278 or go to flutter2020.givesmart.com for information on how to bid.
Flutter at the Fountain will culminate with a Gala in the Garden Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy socially-distanced, time-specific tour of Fountain Hills Community Garden. All 30 of the butterflies will be on display that day.
Guests will receive a swag bag of gifts plus tickets allowing them to proceed to the Pub Flutter, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local restaurants and pubs will feature drink and food specials.
A maximum of 10 guests per each 10-minute time slot will be implemented. Viewing time is about 20 minutes. Tickets are $40 per person, and children 12 and younger are free. Entertainment includes Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet. Stephanie Wildeman of the Kniffin Project and Kirsten Plambeck-David from Pearl Ridge will perform as The Harmoniacs.
Go online to fountainhillsgive.com or text flutter2020 to 76278 to purchase tickets, as well as to bid on auction items.
Flutter 2020 also is raffling one of the large-size butterflies. The featured raffle item, called “Winged Sky Stone” is by Kathy Snapp. Raffle tickets are $10 each; three for $20; and 10 for $50.
At the end of the day, starting at 7 p.m., a special Facebook Live event will take place where bids will be closed. Videos from the day’s activities will be featured, along with the announcement of the raffle winner.
Flutter proceeds are disbursed to local non-profit organizations during the foundation’s spring giving season. The foundation hopes to raise $100,000 through the Flutter activities.