There is still time to place bids on beautifully created butterflies to raise money for Fountain Hills Gives.
The Flutter at the Fountain 2020 fundraiser features 30 aluminum butterflies that have been transformed into one-of-a-kind works of art by local artists. In addition to the auction, tickets for the Gala in the Garden are still available.
The online auction is underway now. Bidders can text flutter2020 to 76278 or go to flutter2020.givesmart.com for information on how to bid.
Flutter at the Fountain will culminate with a Gala in the Garden Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy socially-distanced, time-specific tour of Fountain Hills Community Garden. All 30 of the butterflies will be on display that day.
Guests will receive a swag bag of gifts plus a ticket allowing them to proceed to the Pub Flutter, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local restaurants and pubs will feature drink and food specials.
Guests will enjoy their own socially-distanced, time-specific tour at the Fountain Hills Community Garden. All 30 of the butterflies will be on display. A maximum of 10 guests per each 10-minute time slot will be implemented. Viewing time is about 20 minutes. Tickets are $40 per person, and children 12 and younger are free.
Go online to fountainhillsgive.com or text flutter2020 to 76278 to purchase tickets, as well as to bid on auction items.
Flutter at the Fountain also is auctioning one of the large-size butterflies. The featured raffle item, called “Winged Sky Stone” is by Kathy Snapp. Raffle tickets are $10 each; three for $20; and 10 for $50.
Fountain Hills Gives, part of Fountain Hills Community Foundation, created Flutter at the Fountain as a way to raise money for its charitable giving.
Flutter at the Fountain is a collaboration between local artists, sponsors and donors passionate about supporting their community. Proceeds will benefit local non-profits through Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
Sponsors for the event include RE/MAX Sun Properties; Impact Collision; Edward Jones – Michael J. Maroon, AAMS; Schader Studios; The Club at ADERO; Fountain View Village; Joe and Patty Lee Foundation; Sami Fine Jewelry; J Harris Health Insurance Agency; Farmers Ins. – Scott Schlossberg; Sternfels and White; Mark Trembley Photography; Jenny & David Willigrod; Peter & Theresa Conti Foundation; Fountain Hills Artists Gallery; Phil’s Filling Station, Arrivederci Cucina; The Tap House; Euro Pizza; Sofrita; Georgie’s Diner; and OkaSushi.
The event originally was planned to host a number of social activities but due to the novel coronavirus, changes have been made to accommodate social distancing, including an online auction, the Community Garden event, and a remote gala featuring raffle drawings and surprise guests.
Flutter proceeds are disbursed to local non-profit organizations during the foundation’s spring giving season. The foundation hopes to raise $100,000 through the Flutter activities.