Individuals who missed the Flutter at the Fountain fundraiser can still make a charitable contribution to the Fountain Hills Community Foundation before the end of the year.
All monies received will be disbursed in the 2022 Giving Season.
As part of the CARES Act, charitable giving in 2021 allows for a tax-deductible charitable contribution of $300 ($600 per family), even for those who do not itemize their taxes. FHCF principals recommend consulting with appropriate professionals regarding all donations and liabilities.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization which invests in non-profit organizations. Those groups’ work improves the life of youth, seniors, families and community in Fountain Hills and surrounding areas. Contributions can be sent by year-end to Fountain Hills Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 20104, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269 or online at fountainhillsgives.com/give.