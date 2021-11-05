The second annual “Flutter at the Fountain” is here.
Butterflies have been displayed at sponsor hosts’ businesses and soon will appear at Fountain Hills Community Garden for the Garden Party Saturday, Nov. 6.
The silent auction of the butterflies and other items began Oct. 10. The online auction continues until Nov. 6.
In addition to the auction, a raffle drawing will be held the night of the Garden Party. The main prize is a butterfly created by local artist Vanessa Davisson.
Raffle tickets are $10 each, three for $20 or 10 for 50.
Tickets for the Garden Party are still available. They can be purchased online at flutter2021.givesmart.com or by texting Flutter2021 to 76278. The cost is $45, and children under 12 are admitted free.
Ticket prices include flutter swag, a mimosa bar, Kona Ice truck, kettle corn and kids’ face painting. “Pub Flutter” is a pub crawl-style event with local restaurants featuring special offers for Flutter attendees will be held Saturday. Participating locations include Georgie’s, Sofrita, Arrivederci, EuroPizza Café, Phil’s Filling Station and others. The Pub Flutter continues until 5 p.m.
The flutter event features eight 36-inch butterflies, 12 24-inch butterflies and 12 12-inch butterflies which have been painted by local artists and will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. Individuals who would like bid on butterflies, reserve tickets for Gala in the Garden and purchase raffle tickets may do so by sending a text to Flutter2021 at 76278 or visiting Flutter2021.Givesmart.com.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, also known as Fountain Hills Gives, which assists local educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations with additional funding. The organization, originally known as the Sunridge Foundation, formed in 1995. To date, it has provided more than $1.3 million in financial support for local nonprofits.
The 36-inch butterflies were created by Lydia Quinones, Leslie Bob Austin, Kelly Bowman, Sandy Herbst, Vanessa Davisson, Kathy Dietz, Winged Delight and Mary Molnar.
The 24-inch butterflies were created by Nancy Grahlmann, Lynn Thrower, Jack Morris, Sandy Herbst, Jenny Willigrod and Dr. Amy Rabideau.
Others are by Mary Molnar, Memory Bradley, Sydney Hagerman, Leslie Austin, Margaret Sullivan and Lydia Quinones.
The small, 12-inch butterflies were done by Lydia Quinones, Kristin Wesley, Kimberly Warneke, Memory Bradley, Noelle Derksen and Jay Schelshate.
Also, Kristin Wesley, Vanessa Davisson, Chris Demma, Vicky Derksen, Gloria Sanchez and Ann Mangold.
This year’s title sponsor is Silvertree Wealth Partners.