One of the area’s major fundraisers, Flutter at the Fountain, will be coming back to Fountain Hills April 12-14, 2024. The colorful event will take place in Fountain Park with many new features for Fountain Hills residents as well as those from surrounding areas.

Flutter ‘24 will feature popular metal butterfly sculptures created by local artists, measuring anywhere from 12 inches to 36 inches, as well as artistic renderings of additional desert critters which will be revealed at a later date.