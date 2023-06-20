One of the area’s major fundraisers, Flutter at the Fountain, will be coming back to Fountain Hills April 12-14, 2024. The colorful event will take place in Fountain Park with many new features for Fountain Hills residents as well as those from surrounding areas.
Flutter ‘24 will feature popular metal butterfly sculptures created by local artists, measuring anywhere from 12 inches to 36 inches, as well as artistic renderings of additional desert critters which will be revealed at a later date.
Proceeds of the event go to support local area nonprofit organizations. Previous Flutter at the Fountain fundraisers have provided nearly $150,000 to more than 30 local charities supporting youth, families and seniors in and around Fountain Hills.
Events in 2024 will include a Donor Luncheon, Family Day and an evening Gala and Live Auction event. Local artists are encouraged to apply to be one of the featured artists. The event is a juried format with artists providing color concepts of their proposed butterfly.
Chosen artists receive a $100 art stipend as well as 10% of the proceeds of their butterfly’s auction price. The planning committee also has sponsorship programs available with even more community promotion available for 2024 sponsors.