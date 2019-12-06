The Activity Center is hosting a program to offer information on preventing the flu.
The presentation is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Community Center.
In 2018-19 more than 600,000 people sought emergency room treatment for flu-like symptoms making it the longest flu season in 10 years. This year there is an early start to the flu season. Learn about flu-prevention as well as what to do if you do catch it. Dispatch Health, a company that provides on-demand healthcare, is presenting this seminar.
Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. The program is free for Community Center members and $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 for more information or to register. This is Course #4802.