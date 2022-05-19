The Town Council has approved an amendment to its agreement with the Maricopa County Flood Control District for assistance with the Golden Eagle Park Dam-Debris Mitigation Improvements. The District has agreed to a Town request to extend its participation for an additional year.
Following flooding events in 2018 and 2019, it was determined that improvements were needed on drainage structures for the dam. Initial studies called for accumulated sediment removal and grading to enlarge drainage channels through the park.
The Town submitted a proposal to the Flood Control District for a portion of the drainage improvements to protect downstream properties.
The improvements include removal of accumulated sediment near the dam, removal of inlet (park side) steel access barrier at the outlet structure, removal of drop inlet approach to the structure, regrade drainage channels near dam, placement of debris catching features, such as bollards, upstream from the outlet structures and construction of a sediment drop basin near the dam.
The Flood Control District approved the Town’s request and will fund 75% of project costs over a two-year period estimated at $121,000 total (FCD participation $90,750).
The agreement is to expire Jun 30, 2022, but design scope changes resulted in a delay and the Town requested additional time for completion. The District has agreed to extend the funding for an additional year, which is the only modification to the IGA.